NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 25, 2021 _____ 871 FPUS51 KBGM 260836 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EST Tue Jan 26 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm. NYZ009-262100- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to zero. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows 10 to 15. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ015-262100- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Snow with a chance of freezing drizzle this morning, then snow with freezing drizzle likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow with possible drizzle and freezing drizzle likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 10 to 15. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ016-262100- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...A chance of freezing drizzle. Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow with a slight chance of freezing drizzle in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 10 to 15. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ017-262100- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM EST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow with a slight chance of freezing drizzle this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 10 above. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ018-262100- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM EST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 5 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 10 above. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ022-262100- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Snow with freezing drizzle likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of drizzle and freezing drizzle in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ023-262100- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Snow with a chance of freezing drizzle. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, a slight chance of drizzle and freezing drizzle in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 10 to 15. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ024-262100- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Snow. A chance of freezing drizzle this morning, then freezing drizzle likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of freezing drizzle in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 15. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ025-262100- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Snow with a chance of freezing drizzle. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a slight chance of freezing drizzle in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 10 above. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 5 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ036-262100- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 10 above. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ037-262100- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 10 above. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ044-262100- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM EST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Snow. A chance of freezing drizzle this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow with a slight chance of freezing drizzle in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 10 above. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ045-262100- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM EST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow with a chance of freezing drizzle this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow with a slight chance of freezing drizzle in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 10 above. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ046-262100- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow with a chance of freezing drizzle this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of freezing drizzle in the evening. Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ055-262100- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Snow with a chance of freezing drizzle. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a slight chance of freezing drizzle in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 10 to 15. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ056-262100- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Snow with a chance of freezing drizzle. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow with a slight chance of freezing drizzle in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 10 above. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ057-262100- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM EST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Snow with a chance of freezing drizzle. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow with a slight chance of freezing drizzle in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ062-262100- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM EST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Snow likely with a slight chance of freezing drizzle this morning, then snow with a chance of freezing drizzle this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 5 above. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather