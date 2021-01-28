NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 27, 2021

346 FPUS51 KBGM 280947

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

446 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-282100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

446 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Highs around 13.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 2 below

to 8 below zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as

25 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 7 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 27 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to 11 below zero.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 8 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 23 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ015-282100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

446 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs around 17.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Numerous snow showers, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs around 14. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ016-282100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

446 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs around 18.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible. Highs around 15. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 14. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ017-282100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

446 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs around 16.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous snow showers. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches possible. Highs around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 12. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ018-282100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

446 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs around 16.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches possible. Highs around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 1 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 12. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ022-282100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

446 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers, mainly this morning.

Highs around 16. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows around

9 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 14.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ023-282100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

446 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs around 16.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered snow showers in the evening, then numerous snow

showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs around

13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ024-282100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

446 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Highs around 18.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows around

10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ025-282100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

446 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs around 17.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous snow showers. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible. Highs around 13. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 13. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ036-282100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

446 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs around 14.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows around

zero. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 3 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ037-282100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

446 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning, then

scattered snow showers this afternoon. Highs around 15. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows around

2 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 9 above. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 22 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as

19 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ044-282100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

446 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs around 15.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs around

10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 11. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ045-282100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

446 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning, then

scattered snow showers this afternoon. Highs around 16. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows around

1 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as

19 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 1 below. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ046-282100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

446 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Highs around 15.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows around

1 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

23 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 4 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 19 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as

21 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ055-282100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

446 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers, mainly this morning.

Highs around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows around

7 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ056-282100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

446 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers, mainly this morning.

Highs around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows around

5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ057-282100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

446 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this afternoon. Highs

around 16. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows around

zero. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 9 above. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as

22 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 2 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 11. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ062-282100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

446 AM EST Thu Jan 28 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated snow showers. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 14. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 above. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 16. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

