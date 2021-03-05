NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 4, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Fri Mar 5 2021

NYZ009-052100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Fri Mar 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow

showers likely, mainly in the evening. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows 5 to 11 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 1 to 7 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ015-052100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Fri Mar 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ016-052100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Fri Mar 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs around 30. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ017-052100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Fri Mar 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this afternoon. Brisk

with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Additional

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ018-052100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Fri Mar 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Brisk with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow showers

likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 15.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ022-052100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Fri Mar 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries this afternoon. Blustery

with highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Areas of blowing snow after midnight. Lows around 17. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ023-052100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Fri Mar 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 16. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ024-052100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Fri Mar 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ025-052100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Fri Mar 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Additional

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ036-052100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Fri Mar 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Blustery with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow showers

likely. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 11. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ037-052100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Fri Mar 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Blustery with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow

showers likely, mainly in the evening. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ044-052100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Fri Mar 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow showers

likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 13.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Additional

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ045-052100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Fri Mar 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow showers

likely. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 13. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ046-052100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Fri Mar 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this afternoon. Blustery

with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 11. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ055-052100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Fri Mar 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the morning.

Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ056-052100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Fri Mar 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ057-052100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Fri Mar 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 13.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ062-052100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Fri Mar 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows around 16. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

