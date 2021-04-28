NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

337 FPUS51 KBGM 280736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-282000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

NYZ015-282000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ016-282000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

NYZ017-282000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

NYZ018-282000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ022-282000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ023-282000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ024-282000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ025-282000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ036-282000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ037-282000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ044-282000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

NYZ045-282000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ046-282000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ055-282000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ056-282000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ057-282000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ062-282000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

