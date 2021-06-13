NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 12, 2021 _____ 287 FPUS51 KBGM 130736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm. NYZ009-132000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ015-132000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ016-132000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ017-132000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ018-132000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ022-132000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ023-132000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ024-132000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ025-132000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ036-132000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ037-132000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ044-132000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ045-132000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ046-132000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ055-132000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ056-132000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ057-132000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ062-132000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Sun Jun 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather