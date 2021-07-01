NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 30, 2021

167 FPUS51 KBGM 010736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-012000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ015-012000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ016-012000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ017-012000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ018-012000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ022-012000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ023-012000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ024-012000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ025-012000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ036-012000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ037-012000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ044-012000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ045-012000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ046-012000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ055-012000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ056-012000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ057-012000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ062-012000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

