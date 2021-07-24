NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 23, 2021

_____

373 FPUS51 KBGM 240736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-242000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ015-242000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ016-242000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ017-242000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ018-242000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ022-242000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ023-242000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ024-242000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ025-242000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ036-242000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ037-242000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ044-242000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ045-242000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ046-242000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ055-242000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ056-242000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ057-242000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ062-242000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather