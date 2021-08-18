NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 17, 2021 _____ 857 FPUS51 KBGM 180736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-182000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ015-182000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ016-182000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ017-182000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ018-182000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ022-182000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ023-182000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ024-182000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ025-182000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ036-182000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ037-182000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ044-182000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ045-182000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ046-182000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ055-182000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ056-182000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ057-182000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ062-182000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$