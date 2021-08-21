NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 20, 2021 _____ 245 FPUS51 KBGM 210736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-212000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ015-212000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ016-212000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ017-212000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ018-212000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ022-212000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ023-212000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ024-212000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ025-212000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ036-212000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ037-212000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ044-212000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ045-212000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ046-212000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ055-212000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ056-212000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ057-212000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ062-212000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.