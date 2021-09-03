NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 2, 2021 _____ 398 FPUS51 KBGM 030736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-032000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ015-032000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ016-032000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of drizzle. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ017-032000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ018-032000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ022-032000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ023-032000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ024-032000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ025-032000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ036-032000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ037-032000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ044-032000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ045-032000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ046-032000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ055-032000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ056-032000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ057-032000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ062-032000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather