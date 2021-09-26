NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 25, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

