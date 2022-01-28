NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 27, 2022 _____ 734 FPUS51 KBGM 280836 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-282100- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6 below. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 9 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 24 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 3 below to 9 below zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 17. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ015-282100- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 2 above. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 10 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ NYZ016-282100- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 2 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 11. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ NYZ017-282100- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening. Lows around 2 below. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19 below. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 9 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ018-282100- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows around 3 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ022-282100- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening. Lows around 1 above. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 10 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ NYZ023-282100- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 1 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 9 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ NYZ024-282100- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around zero. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 11. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ NYZ025-282100- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening. Lows around 2 below. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19 below. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 9 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ036-282100- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 4 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ037-282100- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ044-282100- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows around 4 below. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19 below. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 7 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 21 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 1 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ045-282100- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 1 below. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 9 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ046-282100- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 2 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ NYZ055-282100- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows around 1 below. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ056-282100- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 1 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ057-282100- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 4 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs around 11. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ062-282100- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 6 to 12 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 14. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$