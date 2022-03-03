NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Thu Mar 3 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated snow showers this morning. Highs

around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 below to 2 above zero. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, a chance of freezing rain,

snow showers and sleet. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 6 above.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then a

slight chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 3 above.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries in the

evening. Lows around 2 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with rain showers. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

