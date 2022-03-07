NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 6, 2022

246 FPUS51 KBGM 070917

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

417 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

NYZ009-072115-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

417 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet this morning.

Rain. Precipitation may be heavy at times this morning. Snow and

sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely with rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ015-072115-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

417 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ016-072115-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

417 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ017-072115-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

417 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of freezing rain this morning,

then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ018-072115-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

417 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of freezing rain this morning,

then rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in

the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Total snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ022-072115-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

417 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Rain with freezing rain likely this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Blustery with lows

in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ023-072115-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

417 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ024-072115-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

417 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ025-072115-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

417 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ036-072115-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

417 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain this morning. Rain. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow showers likely. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Blustery with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

NYZ037-072115-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

417 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain this morning. Rain. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery with lows

in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

NYZ044-072115-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

417 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain this morning. Rain. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid

20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

NYZ045-072115-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

417 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain this morning. Rain. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

NYZ046-072115-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

417 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain this morning. Rain. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery with lows

in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ055-072115-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

417 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ056-072115-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

417 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ057-072115-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

417 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

NYZ062-072115-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

417 AM EST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

