NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 10, 2022

642 FPUS51 KBGM 110735

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

NYZ009-112000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ015-112000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ016-112000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ017-112000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ018-112000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ022-112000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ023-112000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ024-112000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ025-112000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ036-112000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ037-112000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ044-112000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ045-112000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ046-112000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ055-112000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ056-112000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ057-112000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ062-112000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

