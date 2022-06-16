NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

NYZ009-162000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds and

small hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ015-162000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds

and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds and small

hail. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ016-162000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds

and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds and small

hail. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ017-162000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely with numerous showers this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds and small

hail. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ018-162000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds

and small hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ022-162000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds and

small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds and

small hail. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ023-162000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds

and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds and small

hail. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ024-162000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds

and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds and small hail.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ025-162000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds and small hail.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ036-162000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds

and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds and small

hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ037-162000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ044-162000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds and small

hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ045-162000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ046-162000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ055-162000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds

and small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ056-162000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ057-162000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ062-162000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds

and small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

