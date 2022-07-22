NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 21, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

NYZ009-222000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ015-222000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ016-222000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ017-222000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ018-222000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ022-222000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ023-222000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ024-222000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ025-222000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ036-222000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ037-222000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ044-222000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ045-222000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ046-222000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ055-222000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ056-222000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ057-222000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ062-222000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

