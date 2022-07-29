NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 28, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 29 2022

NYZ009-292000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ015-292000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

NYZ016-292000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

NYZ017-292000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

NYZ018-292000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

NYZ022-292000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

NYZ023-292000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

NYZ024-292000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

NYZ025-292000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

NYZ036-292000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

NYZ037-292000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

NYZ044-292000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

NYZ045-292000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

NYZ046-292000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

NYZ055-292000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

NYZ056-292000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

NYZ057-292000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

NYZ062-292000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

