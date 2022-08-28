NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 27, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

