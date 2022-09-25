NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 24, 2022 _____ 894 FPUS51 KBGM 250735 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022 NYZ009-252000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ015-252000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ016-252000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ017-252000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ018-252000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ022-252000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ023-252000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ024-252000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ025-252000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ036-252000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ037-252000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ044-252000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ045-252000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ046-252000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ055-252000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ056-252000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ057-252000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ062-252000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. 