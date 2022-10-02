NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 1, 2022

_____

840 FPUS51 KBGM 020819

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

419 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

NYZ009-022000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

419 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ015-022000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

419 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ016-022000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

419 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ017-022000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

419 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ018-022000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

419 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ022-022000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

419 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ023-022000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

419 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ024-022000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

419 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ025-022000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

419 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ036-022000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

419 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ037-022000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

419 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Widespread frost with patchy fog in the morning. Partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ044-022000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

419 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 60. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ045-022000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

419 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ046-022000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

419 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 60. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ055-022000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

419 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ056-022000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

419 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ057-022000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

419 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ062-022000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

419 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather