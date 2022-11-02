NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 1, 2022

449 FPUS51 KBGM 020735

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

NYZ009-022000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ015-022000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ016-022000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ017-022000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ018-022000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ022-022000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with areas of

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ023-022000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ024-022000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ025-022000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ036-022000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ037-022000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ044-022000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ045-022000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ046-022000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ055-022000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ056-022000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ057-022000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ062-022000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

