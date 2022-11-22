NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 21, 2022

_____

384 FPUS51 KBGM 220835

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

NYZ009-222100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries this morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ015-222100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ016-222100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ017-222100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ018-222100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ022-222100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ023-222100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ024-222100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ025-222100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ036-222100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ037-222100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ044-222100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ045-222100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ046-222100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ055-222100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ056-222100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ057-222100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ062-222100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather