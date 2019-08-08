NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

_____

831 FPUS51 KBUF 080549

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

NYZ001-080900-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and small hail in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ010-080900-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland

to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ002-080900-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

southwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Light winds,

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ011-080900-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ085-080900-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging

from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along

the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ012-080900-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny

in the morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Breezy

with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ019-080900-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing late.

Lows ranging from around 60 in interior valleys to the mid 60s along

the Lake Erie shore. Light southwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to around

60 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ020-080900-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing

late. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ021-080900-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing

late. Lows around 60. Light southwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny

in the morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ013-080900-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny

in the morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ014-080900-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening.

Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ003-080900-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland

to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ004-080900-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ005-080900-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening.

Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ006-080900-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light southwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the evening. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill

to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows ranging from the mid 50s across the Tug Hill to around 60 along

the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ007-080900-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 60s. Light southwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug

Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the evening. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across the Tug Hill to the

upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ008-080900-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

149 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny

in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

JJR

_____

