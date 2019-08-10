NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 9, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
417 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
417 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s
inland to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
417 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s
inland to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
417 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers through early
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s
inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
417 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10
mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
417 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the
upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s
inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s
inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 mph or less, becoming west.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
417 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the upper
60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15
mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph or less,
becoming southwest.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to around 80 in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less, becoming west.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
417 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the
upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in interior valleys to
the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to
the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
10 mph or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
417 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the
upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. Light
winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph or
less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
417 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the
upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming west around 10
mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to around 80 in the valleys. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
417 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers from late morning on. Cool with highs ranging from the upper
60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10
mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows around 60. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s in the valleys. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
417 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s
across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
417 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers through early
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to
around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s
inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
417 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely early, then just a a chance of showers from
late morning on. Otherwise partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15
mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to
around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
417 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely early, then partly sunny
with a chance of showers from late morning on. Cool with highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15
mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to
around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 60 inland to
the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
417 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers likely early, then partly sunny
with a chance of showers from late morning on. Cool with highs
ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the
lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15
mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s
across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 60 across
the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
417 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cool with
highs ranging from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s
across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
417 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cool with
highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s in
the Black River valley. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming west
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
