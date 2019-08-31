NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 30, 2019

_____

111 FPUS51 KBUF 310818

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

418 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

NYZ001-312130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

418 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ010-312130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

418 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s

inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ002-312130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

418 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ011-312130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

418 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ085-312130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

418 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s

inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm

with lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the

Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ012-312130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

418 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm

with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ019-312130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

418 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs around

70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior

valleys to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along

the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ020-312130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

418 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs around

70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm

with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ021-312130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

418 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ013-312130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

418 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ014-312130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

418 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ003-312130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

418 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ004-312130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

418 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ005-312130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

418 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light northwest

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ006-312130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

418 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to

around 70 across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from around 50 across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with

lows ranging from around 60 across the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along

the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ007-312130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

418 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug

Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from around 50 across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with

lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ008-312130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

418 AM EDT Sat Aug 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with

lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather