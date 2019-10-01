NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 30, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

444 AM EDT Tue Oct 1 2019

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

444 AM EDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers late. Warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall overnight. Warm and muggy with lows around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Breezy

with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

444 AM EDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

444 AM EDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers late. Warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall overnight. Warm and muggy with lows around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Breezy

with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

444 AM EDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

444 AM EDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers and

scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall overnight. Warm and muggy with lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Much cooler with highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Less humid with lows ranging from the upper 40s

inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

444 AM EDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. Warm

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers and

scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall overnight. Warm and muggy with lows

in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

444 AM EDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Warm with highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs

ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower

70s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

444 AM EDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise partly sunny. Warm with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

444 AM EDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise partly sunny. Warm with highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northeast. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 mph or

less, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

444 AM EDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise partly sunny. Warm with highs

ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Much cooler with highs

in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 mph or

less, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

444 AM EDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early. Warm with highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming

east around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

444 AM EDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early. Very warm with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Breezy and much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

northeast. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Breezy

with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

444 AM EDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early. Warm with highs

ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid

80s inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall overnight. Warm and muggy with lows around 60.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Much cooler. Less humid

with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the mid 60s inland. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

444 AM EDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partly

sunny from late morning on. Warm with highs ranging from the lower

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Much cooler. Less humid

with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

444 AM EDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers late this morning. Partly sunny early this

afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late. Warm

with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall overnight. Mild with lows ranging from the lower

50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall. Much cooler. Less humid with highs ranging

from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower

40s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

444 AM EDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. A chance

of showers late. Warm with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall overnight. Mild with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Breezy and much

cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with patchy frost

developing overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

444 AM EDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early, then a chance of

showers late this morning. A chance of showers late. Warm with highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the

lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall overnight. Mild with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Much cooler. Less

humid with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with patchy frost

developing overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

