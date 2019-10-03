NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
430 AM EDT Thu Oct 3 2019
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
430 AM EDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers early this morning, then showers likely
from late morning on. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early, becoming northeast 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s. Light winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland
to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
430 AM EDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the lower
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 mph or
less, becoming southeast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
430 AM EDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers early. Showers likely from late morning
on. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph early. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Cool with highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland
to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
430 AM EDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely. Highs in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
40 percent chance of showers. Cool with highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with patchy frost developing
overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 mph or less,
becoming southeast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
430 AM EDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Showers likely. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the
upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the
upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower
elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight.
Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake
Erie shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s inland to the
lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
430 AM EDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. A chance of showers early,
then showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs ranging from the
upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower
elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with patchy frost developing
overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to
around 60 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
430 AM EDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Showers likely. Highs in the
mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s in
interior valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from
the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower
elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight.
Lows ranging from the mid 30s in interior valleys to the lower 40s
along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops
to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
430 AM EDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. Showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the
upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower
elevations. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing
overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to
the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
430 AM EDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. Showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs ranging from the mid
40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations.
North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with areas of frost developing
overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to
around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
430 AM EDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers. Highs around 60.
Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of showers. Cool with highs ranging from the upper
40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with patchy frost developing
overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to
around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs around 60.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
430 AM EDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers. Highs in the upper
50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops
to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of showers. Cool with highs ranging from the mid
40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with patchy frost developing
overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops
to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southeast around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
430 AM EDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers early. Showers likely from late morning
on. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southeast. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Cool with highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with patchy frost developing
overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
430 AM EDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers early. Showers from late morning on.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Cool with highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with patchy frost developing
overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming
southeast around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs around 60.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
430 AM EDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers early. Showers from late morning on.
Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers
overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
40 percent chance of showers. Cool with highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with patchy frost developing
overnight. Cooler with lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to
around 40 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
430 AM EDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning.
Showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill
to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Cool with highs ranging from
the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower
elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing
overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to the
upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill
to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
430 AM EDT Thu Oct 3 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy frost early this morning. Partly sunny this morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early this afternoon.
Cloudy with showers late. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to
around 40 across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging
from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower
elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a widespread frost or freeze overnight.
Lows ranging from the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill
to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows around 40.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
430 AM EDT Thu Oct 3 2019
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy frost early this morning. Partly sunny early this
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers late this
morning. Cloudy with rain showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from
around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
40 percent chance of rain showers. Cool with highs ranging from the
mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower
elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with a widespread frost or freeze
overnight. Lows around 30. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops
to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
