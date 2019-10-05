NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 4, 2019
_____
373 FPUS51 KBUF 050824
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
424 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019
NYZ001-052115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
424 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early this morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ010-052115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
424 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early this morning. Highs around
60. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer with lows ranging from around 50 inland to the mid
50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ002-052115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
424 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs in the upper 50s.
Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer with lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ011-052115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
424 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost early this morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer with lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming southwest.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ085-052115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
424 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost early this morning. Highs
ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy, warmer with lows ranging from the upper 40s inland
to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the
hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ012-052115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
424 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost with patchy fog early this
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy and not as cold with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the
mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ019-052115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
424 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost with patchy fog early this
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers overnight. Breezy, warmer with lows ranging from
around 50 in interior valleys to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie
shore. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ020-052115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
424 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Areas of frost
early. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper
50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers overnight. Breezy and not as cold with lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, mild with lows around 50. Southwest winds
10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, cooler with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the
hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ021-052115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
424 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Widespread frost
early. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper
50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers overnight. Breezy and not as cold with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs ranging from the lower
60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops
to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ013-052115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
424 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Widespread frost
early. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper
50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy and not as cold with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the
mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, cooler with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the
hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ014-052115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
424 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early. Highs ranging from the lower
50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Breezy, warmer with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy
with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper
60s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, cooler with highs ranging from the lower 50s on
the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ003-052115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
424 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early this morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer with lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming southwest.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs around 60. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ004-052115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
424 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early this morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Breezy, warmer with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming south.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy
with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ005-052115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
424 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early this morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Warmer with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less, becoming south. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ006-052115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
424 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early. Highs ranging from the lower
50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.
Light southeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Warmer with lows ranging from the mid 40s across the Tug Hill to the
upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from around 60 on the Tug
Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, mild with lows ranging from the upper 40s
on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less, becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ007-052115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
424 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Widespread frost
early. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid
50s across the lower elevations. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Breezy and not as cold with lows in the lower 40s. Light winds,
becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs ranging from around
60 on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, mild with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ008-052115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
424 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Widespread frost
early. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid
50s across the lower elevations. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cold with lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the
hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, milder with lows around 50. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops
to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph
or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather