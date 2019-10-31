NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
348 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
348 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM
EDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely late this morning. Rain this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely overnight.
Strong winds and cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Strong winds and cold with near
steady temperatures in the lower 40s. West winds 35 to 50 mph with
gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
348 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM
EDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely late this morning. Rain this afternoon. Warm
with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers overnight. Strong winds
and cooler with lows around 40. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph,
becoming west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Very windy
and cold with near steady temperatures in the lower 40s. West winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 15 to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
348 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely late this morning. Rain this afternoon. Warm
with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then scattered showers overnight.
Strong winds and cooler with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10
to 15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 30 to 40 mph with
gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Strong winds and cold with near
steady temperatures in the lower 40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40
percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
348 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely late this morning. Rain this afternoon.
Patchy fog late. Warm with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...some patchy fog developing in the evening. Rain in the
evening, then showers overnight. Strong winds and cooler with lows
in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Strong winds and cold with highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph,
diminishing to 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
348 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM
EDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Rain from late morning on. Patchy fog from late morning on.
Warm with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...some patchy fog developing in the evening. Rain in the
evening, then showers overnight. Strong winds and much cooler with
lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the
Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming west and
increasing to 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Strong winds and cold with
near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops
to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph in the morning, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s
inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming south 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the
lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
348 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely late this morning. Rain this afternoon.
Patchy fog from late morning on. Rain may be heavy at times this
afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...some patchy fog developing in the evening. Rain in the
evening, then showers overnight. Strong winds and much cooler with
lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west 25
to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Strong winds and cold
with near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 30s on the
hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. West winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 15 to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
southwest 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
348 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM
EDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely early, then rain from late morning on.
Patchy fog. Warm with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...some patchy fog developing in the evening. Rain in the
evening, then showers overnight. Strong winds and much cooler with
lows ranging from the upper 30s in interior valleys to the lower 40s
along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming
west and increasing to 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Strong winds and cold with near steady
temperatures ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along
the Lake Erie shore. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60
mph, diminishing to 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper
20s in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
348 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Scattered showers early, then rain from late morning on.
Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Warm with
highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...some patchy fog developing in the evening. Rain in the
evening, then showers overnight. Strong winds and much cooler with
lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25
to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Strong winds, cold with near steady
temperatures ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper
30s across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 60 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70
percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Highs around 40.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
348 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Scattered showers early, then rain from late morning on.
Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Warm with
highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...some patchy fog developing in the evening. Rain in the
evening, then scattered showers overnight. Very windy and much
cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Very windy,
cold with near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 30s on the
hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.
Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
348 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Scattered showers early, then showers likely late this
morning. Rain this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Rain may be
heavy at times this afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...some patchy fog developing in the evening. Rain in the
evening, then scattered showers overnight. Very windy and much
cooler with lows ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around
40 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy, cold with
highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s
across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to
60 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
348 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Scattered showers early, then showers likely late this
morning. Rain this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Rain may be
heavy at times this afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...some patchy fog developing in the evening. Rain in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Very windy and much cooler
with lows ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing
to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain near 100
percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy with highs ranging
from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
348 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Scattered showers late this morning. Rain this afternoon.
Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Warm with highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then scattered showers overnight.
Strong winds and cooler with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts
up to 65 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Strong winds with highs in the mid
40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the morning,
diminishing to 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
348 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Scattered showers this morning, then rain this afternoon.
Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Warm with highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Strong
winds and cooler with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 mph or
less, becoming southwest and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up
to 65 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Strong
winds. Near steady temperatures in the lower 40s. West winds 30 to
40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the morning, diminishing to 20 to
30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
348 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Scattered showers this morning, then rain this afternoon.
Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Warm with highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Very windy and cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Strong winds. Near steady
temperatures in the lower 40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up
to 65 mph in the morning, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds
10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
348 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 PM
EDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely early, then scattered showers late this
morning. Rain this afternoon. Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times
this afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing. Rain may be heavy at
times. Very windy and cooler with lows ranging from the upper 30s on
the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 30 to
40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Strong winds. Near steady temperatures ranging
from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph,
diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid
30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug
Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds
10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
348 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 PM
EDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Scattered showers this morning, then rain this afternoon.
Patchy fog from late morning on. Rain may be heavy at times late.
Warm with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing. Rain may be heavy at
times in the evening. Strong winds and cooler with lows ranging from
the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest and
increasing to 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Strong winds. Near steady temperatures ranging
from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph,
becoming west and diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
348 AM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely early, then scattered showers late this
morning. Rain this afternoon. Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times
late. Warm with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing. Rain may be heavy at
times. Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Strong winds.
Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to
around 40 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 65 mph, becoming west 15 to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers
overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s
on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
