NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 30, 2019
933 FPUS51 KBUF 010835
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
NYZ001-012230-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow, sleet, and freezing rain through early afternoon, then
a chance of snow and sleet late afternoon. Snow and sleet this
afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 2 inches. Ice
accumulation of one tenth to one third of an inch. Windy with highs
in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
this morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of sleet in the evening, then
snow overnight. Additional snow and sleet accumulation 1 to
2 inches. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. East winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation around an inch. Windy, cold
with near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
20 to 30 mph, becoming north and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
ranging from the lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake
Ontario shore. North winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ010-012230-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Freezing rain, snow and sleet through early afternoon, then
a chance of snow and sleet late afternoon. Snow and sleet
accumulation an inch or less. Ice accumulation of one tenth to one
third of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow and sleet likely in the evening, then snow
overnight. Additional snow and sleet accumulation 1 to 2 inches.
Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation around an inch. Near steady
temperatures in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the lower
20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ002-012230-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow, sleet, and freezing rain through early afternoon, then
a chance of snow and sleet late afternoon. Snow and sleet
accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of
an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow with a chance of sleet in the evening, then snow
overnight. Additional snow and sleet accumulation 2 to 3 inches.
Windy. Near steady temperatures ranging from around 30 inland to the
lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. East winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming northeast and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Windy, cold
with near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming north and diminishing
to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the lower
20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light
winds, becoming west around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ011-012230-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow, sleet, and freezing rain through early afternoon and
then a chance of snow and sleet late afternoon. Snow and sleet
likely late. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 2 inches. Ice
accumulation of one tenth to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the
lower 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow with sleet likely in the evening, then snow
overnight. Additional snow and sleet accumulation 2 to 4 inches.
Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cold with
near steady temperatures around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ085-012230-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Freezing rain early, then rain and freezing rain late this
morning. Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain early this afternoon,
then a chance of rain late. Little or no snow and sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch.
Highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s along the
Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow with sleet likely. Snow and sleet accumulation
ranging from around an inch across the lower elevations to 1 to
2 inches across the higher terrain. Lows around 30. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation around an inch. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower
30s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the lower
20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the
Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ012-012230-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Freezing rain, snow and sleet likely early, then freezing
rain late this morning. Freezing rain, snow, sleet and rain early
this afternoon, then a chance of snow and sleet late. Snow and sleet
accumulation an inch or less. Ice accumulation around one quarter of
an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow with sleet likely in the evening, then snow
overnight. Additional snow and sleet accumulation 2 to 4 inches.
Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northeast 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Near steady
temperatures in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows around 20. North winds
10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ019-012230-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Freezing rain and rain this morning, then rain early this
afternoon. A chance of rain late. Ice accumulation of up to one
quarter of an inch. Windy with highs ranging from the upper 30s
inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow, sleet likely with a chance of rain in the evening,
then snow overnight. Snow and sleet accumulation an inch or less.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with
near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops
to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the lower
20s in interior valleys to around 30 along the Lake Erie shore.
North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 mph or less. Chance
of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ020-012230-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Freezing rain this morning, then snow, sleet, rain and
freezing rain early this afternoon. A chance of snow, sleet and rain
late. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of
one tenth to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow and sleet likely in the evening, then snow
overnight. Snow and sleet accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the
upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation ranging from around an inch
across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher
terrain. Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the
hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming
northwest. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ021-012230-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Freezing rain this morning, then snow, sleet and freezing
rain early this afternoon. A chance of snow and sleet late. Little
or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around one
quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to around
30 across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 30 on
the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ013-012230-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Freezing rain likely, a chance of snow and sleet early,
then freezing rain, snow and sleet through early afternoon. Snow and
sleet likely late. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 2 inches. Ice
accumulation of one tenth to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the
lower 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
southeast. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the
upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming northeast.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to around
30 across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 30 on the
hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ014-012230-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain through early afternoon. Snow
and sleet likely late. Snow and sleet accumulation 1 to 2 inches.
Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southeast. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 4 to 6 inches. Near steady
temperatures in the upper 20s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming
northeast. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to around
30 across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 20 to 25. North winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 mph or less, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ003-012230-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Snow and sleet from late morning on. Snow and sleet
accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Windy. Near
steady temperatures around 30. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
northeast and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Windy, cold
with near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning, becoming north
and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the lower
20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds,
becoming west around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ004-012230-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Snow and sleet through early afternoon. Snow late. Snow and
sleet accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Near steady
temperatures around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Cold with
near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s
inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 mph or less, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ005-012230-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
EST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Snow and sleet through early afternoon. Snow late. Snow and
sleet accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs around 30. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Not as cold
with near steady temperatures in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Near steady
temperatures around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
north. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s
inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ006-012230-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
EST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny early. Snow from late morning on. Accumulation
2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Not as cold
with near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s across the
Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. East winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper
20s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to the mid
20s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ007-012230-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
EST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then snow this afternoon.
Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Not as cold
with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northeast with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from 15 to
20 across the Tug Hill to 20 to 25 along the Lake Ontario shore.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug
Hill to around 30 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ008-012230-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
335 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
EST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then snow this afternoon.
Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the
hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Not as cold
with near steady temperatures in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northeast 10 mph or less. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the
hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
