NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 19, 2019
_____
214 FPUS51 KBUF 200853
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
353 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019
NYZ001-202230-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
353 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers early,
then partly sunny from late morning on. Cold with highs in the mid
20s. Light east winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light southeast
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs around 40. Light
winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ010-202230-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
353 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers early. Cold
with highs in the mid 20s. Light east winds. Chance of snow 30
percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light southeast
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower
40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ002-202230-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
353 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers early,
then partly sunny from late morning on. Cold with highs in the mid
20s. Light northeast winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the
lower 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper
30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ011-202230-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
353 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers early. Cold
with highs in the lower 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light southeast winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper
30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ085-202230-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
353 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the
lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower
elevations. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to
20 inland to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
southeast winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper
30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s
along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ012-202230-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
353 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light southeast
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper
30s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ019-202230-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
353 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light east
winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 20 in
interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. South
winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s in interior valleys to the mid
30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ020-202230-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
353 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light east
winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light southeast
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper
30s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ021-202230-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
353 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
Light northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light southeast winds.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the
upper 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to
the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ013-202230-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
353 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
Light northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light southeast winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper
30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ014-202230-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
353 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
Light north winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light southeast winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper
30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the
hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ003-202230-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
353 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers early,
then partly sunny from late morning on. Cold with highs in the mid
20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 15 inland to
15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper
30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s
inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,
becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ004-202230-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
353 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers early,
then partly sunny from late morning on. Cold with highs in the mid
20s. Light north winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light southeast winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the
upper 30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s
inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph
or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ005-202230-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
353 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light southeast winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the
mid 30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ006-202230-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
353 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug
Hill to 20 to 25 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from zero to 5 above across the Tug Hill to 10 to
15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging
from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from 20 to 25 across
the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ007-202230-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
353 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows ranging from zero to 5 above across the Tug Hill to
5 to 10 above along the Lake Ontario shore. Light east winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around
30. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the
lower 20s across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake
Ontario shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
NYZ008-202230-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
353 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows zero to 5 above. Light southeast winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Southeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming south.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. South winds 10 mph
or less.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the
hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
