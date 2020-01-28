NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 27, 2020
_____
427 FPUS51 KBUF 280826
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
326 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
NYZ001-282215-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
326 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers or flurries. Near steady
temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ010-282215-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
326 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers or flurries. Near steady
temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 20s. Light northwest winds. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ002-282215-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
326 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers or flurries. Near steady
temperatures in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ011-282215-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
326 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers or flurries. Near steady
temperatures around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ085-282215-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
326 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers or flurries. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s
along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Colder with lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the mid 20s along
the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 inland
to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ012-282215-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
326 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers with patchy freezing drizzle
early, then scattered snow showers or flurries. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ019-282215-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
326 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers with patchy freezing drizzle
early, then scattered snow showers or flurries. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along
the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows ranging from 20 to 25 in interior valleys to the mid 20s along
the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 in
interior valleys to around 20 along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ020-282215-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
326 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers with patchy freezing drizzle
early, then scattered snow showers or flurries. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper
20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Colder with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ021-282215-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
326 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers with patchy freezing drizzle
early, then scattered snow showers or flurries. Highs ranging from
the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s
on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ013-282215-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
326 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers with patchy freezing drizzle
early, then scattered snow showers or flurries. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower
30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across
the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ014-282215-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
326 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers with patchy freezing drizzle
early, then scattered snow showers or flurries. Highs ranging from
the mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across
the lower elevations. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around
30 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ003-282215-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
326 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers or flurries. Near steady
temperatures in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ004-282215-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
326 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers or flurries. Near steady
temperatures in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ005-282215-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
326 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers or flurries. Near steady
temperatures in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ006-282215-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
326 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers or flurries. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around 30
across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill
to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the
Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above
across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the
Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ007-282215-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
326 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers or flurries this morning.
Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s
across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds. Chance of snow 40
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows 10 to 15. Light north
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Colder with lows ranging from zero
to 5 above across the Tug Hill to 5 to 10 above along the Lake
Ontario shore. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
$$
NYZ008-282215-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
326 AM EST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers or flurries. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid
20s across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Colder with lows 10 to 15. Light northwest winds. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Colder with lows zero to 5 above.
Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
JLA
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather