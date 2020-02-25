NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 24, 2020

143 FPUS51 KBUF 250923

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

NYZ001-252215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Rain early, then rain and snow early. Rain likely late this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Light winds, becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain overnight. Snow

accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain with snow likely in the

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming east. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ010-252215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs around 40. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain

overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ002-252215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow early this morning, then rain likely late

this morning. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Light winds, becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain with snow likely in the

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming east. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Windy with highs around 30. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ011-252215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow early this morning, then rain likely late

this morning. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Light winds, becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow overnight.

Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an

inch or less. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ085-252215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain and snow early this morning, then rain likely late

this morning. A chance of rain showers early this afternoon, then

rain likely late. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Accumulation ranging from little or

nothing across the lower elevations to around 2 inches across the

higher terrain. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain

overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, colder with highs ranging from the mid 20s inland

to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ012-252215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then a chance of rain showers

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow with rain likely in the evening, then snow

overnight. Snow accumulation ranging from 1 to 2 inches across the

lower elevations to 2 to 3 inches across the higher terrain. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming east. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain

overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, windy, colder with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional lake effect snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Occasional lake effect snow showers. Highs in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ019-252215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of rain showers early this

afternoon. Rain likely late. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow overnight. Colder

with lows ranging from the lower 20s in interior valleys to the

upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, windy, cold with near steady temperatures ranging

from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ020-252215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain and snow early this morning, then rain likely late

this morning. A chance of rain showers early this afternoon, then

rain likely late. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40.

Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Accumulation up to 2 inches. Near steady

temperatures in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 mph or

less, becoming southeast. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain

overnight. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 mph

or less, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 5 to

10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ021-252215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow early this morning, then rain likely late

this morning. A chance of rain showers early this afternoon, then

rain likely late. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40.

Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain

overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the

mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Much colder with highs ranging from the mid 20s on

the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ013-252215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow early this morning, then rain likely late

this morning. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Accumulation ranging from an inch or less

across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher

terrain. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Northeast winds

10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow

overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the

upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Windy, colder with highs ranging from the mid 20s on

the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. West winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ014-252215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely early, then rain and snow early. Rain likely

late this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Light winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Accumulation ranging from little or

nothing across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the

higher terrain. Lows in the mid 30s. Light north winds. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with snow likely

overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around

30 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Windy, colder with highs ranging from the mid 20s on

the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ003-252215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow early this morning, then rain likely late

this morning. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Light winds, becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain overnight. Snow

accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the morning, becoming east. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ004-252215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow early, then rain and snow

early. Rain likely late this morning, then a chance of rain showers

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40.

Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow overnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with snow likely

overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ005-252215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow early, then rain and snow likely

early. Rain likely late this morning, then a chance of rain showers

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow overnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Windy. Early morning highs in the mid 30s, then

temperatures falling into the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ006-252215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of snow and rain early, then snow and rain likely

early. Rain likely through early afternoon, then a chance of rain

showers late. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain and

snow overnight. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing

across the lower elevations to an inch or less on the Tug Hill. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation ranging from little or

nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less on the Tug

Hill. Highs around 40. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, windy. Early morning highs ranging from the lower

30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling to the lower 20s on the Tug Hill and to the

upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows zero to

5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ007-252215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers from late morning on.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening,

then snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Very windy. Early morning highs ranging from the

lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling to the lower 20s on the Tug

Hill and to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. South winds

20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ008-252215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

423 AM EST Tue Feb 25 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow early. Rain likely with a chance

of snow showers late this morning, then rain likely early this

afternoon. A chance of rain showers late. Highs in the upper 30s.

Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then

snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows in

the lower 30s. Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow

overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Early morning highs ranging from around 30 on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling to the lower 20s on the hilltops and to the mid

20s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

