NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 9, 2020

632 FPUS51 KBUF 100610

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020

NYZ001-100915-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with showers becoming likely. Mild with lows

around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, breezy, mild. Early afternoon highs in the upper

50s, then temperatures falling to the lower 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore and to the mid 40s inland. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 100

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ010-100915-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with showers becoming likely. Mild with near

steady temperatures in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, mild. Early afternoon highs in the mid 50s along

the Lake Erie shore to the upper 50s inland, then temperatures

falling to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore and to the mid

40s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ002-100915-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Mild with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers, breezy, warm. Early afternoon highs in the upper

50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland, then

temperatures falling into the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Colder with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ011-100915-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Mild with

near steady temperatures in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers, breezy, warm. Early afternoon highs in the lower

60s, then temperatures falling into the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ085-100915-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with showers becoming likely. Mild with lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, breezy, mild. Late morning highs ranging from

the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling into the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows ranging from the

mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10

to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ012-100915-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers late. Mild with lows around

50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, windy, mild. Late morning highs ranging from the

mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s in the valleys, then

temperatures falling through the 40s . Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning, becoming west. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ019-100915-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Breezy, mild with lows

around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, windy, mild. Late morning highs ranging from the

mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling through the 40s. South winds

15 to 30 mph, becoming west and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Colder with lows ranging

from the mid 20s in interior valleys to around 30 along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore

to the mid 40s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ020-100915-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with showers becoming likely. Mild with lows

around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, breezy, mild. Early afternoon highs ranging from

the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling through the 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers early in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ021-100915-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, breezy, mild with highs ranging from the lower

50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s in the valleys. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ013-100915-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers late. Mild with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, windy, warm. Early afternoon highs ranging from

the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s in the valleys, then

temperatures falling through the 40s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ014-100915-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy, mild with lows ranging from around 50 on the

hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY...Showers, breezy, warm with highs ranging from the lower

50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ003-100915-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers late. Mild with lows

ranging from around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s

inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, breezy, warm. Early afternoon highs in the lower

60s, then temperatures falling to the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15

to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 100

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers early in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 40s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ004-100915-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy, mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers, breezy, warm with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Breezy and colder with lows

around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 40s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ005-100915-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Mild with lows ranging

from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s

inland. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 100

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows around 30.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 40s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ006-100915-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows ranging from the

lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, mild with highs ranging from the lower 50s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows ranging from

the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around

40 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ007-100915-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows ranging from the

lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, mild with highs ranging from around 50 along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Much colder with lows in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ008-100915-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers...mainly over the northern

third of the county. Near steady temperatures in the lower 40s.

Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy overnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

