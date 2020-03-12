NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 11, 2020

_____

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

424 AM EDT Thu Mar 12 2020

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

424 AM EDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds, becoming east 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Early morning highs in the upper 40s,

then temperatures falling into the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, colder with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

424 AM EDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Mild with highs in the mid 50s. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s along

the Lake Erie shore to the upper 40s inland. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Early morning highs in the upper 40s,

then temperatures falling to around 40. Southwest winds 15 to

30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, colder with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

424 AM EDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Mild with

highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 50s inland. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers overnight. Early evening lows in the mid 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland, then

temperatures rising to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore

and to the upper 50s inland. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Windy. Early morning highs in the upper 40s, then

temperatures falling into the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

424 AM EDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Mild with highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Windy. Early morning highs in the upper 40s, then

temperatures falling to around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and much colder with lows in the lower

30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

424 AM EDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Mild with highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming south

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Early morning highs in the mid

40s, then temperatures falling into the upper 30s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, colder with lows ranging

from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s

on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

424 AM EDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Mild with highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming south

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny

in the afternoon. Windy. Early morning highs ranging from the mid

40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations,

then temperatures falling to the mid 30s on the hilltops and to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

424 AM EDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered sprinkles early. Mild with highs ranging from the

lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

overnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south and increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Early morning highs in

the mid 40s, then temperatures falling to the mid 30s on the

hilltops and to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, colder with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s

on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

424 AM EDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered sprinkles early. Mild with highs ranging from the

lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

overnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny

in the afternoon. Breezy. Early morning highs in the mid 40s, then

temperatures falling into the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and much colder with lows in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

424 AM EDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and mild with highs ranging from the upper

40s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Windy. Early morning highs ranging from the mid 40s

on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling into the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and much colder with lows ranging from

the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

424 AM EDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Mild with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to

the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers overnight. Breezy, mild with lows ranging from

the mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny

in the afternoon. Breezy. Early morning highs ranging from the upper

40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations,

then temperatures falling to the upper 30s on the hilltops and to

the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and much colder with lows ranging from

the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

424 AM EDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Mild with highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the

mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers overnight. Breezy, mild with lows ranging from

the mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny

in the afternoon. Breezy. Early morning highs ranging from the upper

40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations,

then temperatures falling to the mid 30s on the hilltops and to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and much colder with lows ranging from

the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

424 AM EDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers overnight. Mild. Early evening lows in the upper

40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland, then

temperatures rising into the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Windy. Early morning highs in the lower 50s, then

temperatures falling into the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

424 AM EDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Mild with highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 50s inland. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Showers overnight. Mild with lows around 50. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Windy. Early morning highs around 50, then temperatures

falling into the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

424 AM EDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and mild with highs ranging from around

50 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Windy. Early morning highs in the lower 50s, then

temperatures falling to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore

and to the mid 40s inland. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west

and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Windy and much colder with

lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

424 AM EDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and mild with highs ranging from the mid 40s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers overnight. Breezy with lows ranging from around

40 on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Windy. Late morning highs ranging from the

upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling to the upper 30s on the Tug

Hill and to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds

15 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy, colder with lows ranging

from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

424 AM EDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Showers overnight. Windy with lows ranging from the lower

40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Very windy and mild. Late morning highs

around 50, then temperatures falling to the upper 30s on the Tug

Hill and to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds

15 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Colder with lows

ranging from around 30 across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the

Lake Ontario shore. West winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Windy with highs ranging from

the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around 40 across the lower

elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

424 AM EDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers overnight. Windy with lows around 40. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

