NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 24, 2020
969 FPUS51 KBUF 250808
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
408 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020
NYZ001-252130-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
408 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less,
becoming south.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower
50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
upper 40s inland. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ010-252130-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
408 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake
Erie shore to the lower 50s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming
light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ002-252130-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
408 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming
south.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower
50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
upper 40s inland. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ011-252130-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
408 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ085-252130-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
408 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to
the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ012-252130-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
408 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to
the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the
lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the
mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower
elevations. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ019-252130-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
408 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s
in interior valleys to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore.
Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s
along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 50s inland. South winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s
along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 50s inland. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ020-252130-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
408 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers this morning near
the state line. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to
the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10
mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light
winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ021-252130-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
408 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers this morning,
mainly near the state line. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the
hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation 30
percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the
upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ013-252130-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
408 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to
around 50 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the
lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower
elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs
ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the
lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ014-252130-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
408 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to
the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light south winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Mild with highs ranging
from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs
ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across
the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ003-252130-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
408 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming
south.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. South winds
10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cooler with highs ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the upper 40s inland. Northeast winds around 10 mph,
becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ004-252130-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
408 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 mph or less,
becoming southeast.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less,
becoming south.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cooler with highs ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the upper 40s inland. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ005-252130-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
408 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 mph or less,
becoming southeast.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light southeast winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
upper 40s inland. North winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ006-252130-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
408 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from around 40 on the Tug Hill to the
mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the
upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper
40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid
30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ007-252130-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
408 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from around 40 on the Tug Hill
to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or
less.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper
40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s
across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ008-252130-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
408 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the
hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming south 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s
on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
$$
Hitchcock/JM
