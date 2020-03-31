NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 30, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
434 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020
NYZ001-312115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
434 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy. A chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming
east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
NYZ010-312115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
434 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy. A chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds,
becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph, becoming north.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
NYZ002-312115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
434 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy. A chance of
showers this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
NYZ011-312115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
434 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers from late morning on. Highs in
the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph, becoming north.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
NYZ085-312115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
434 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy. A chance of rain
showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s
inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds
10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
NYZ012-312115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
434 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy. A chance of rain
showers. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the
upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light
winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the
hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
NYZ019-312115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
434 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy. A chance of rain
and snow showers early. A chance of rain showers late. Highs in the
mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s
along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 40s inland. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s in interior valleys to the
mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
NYZ020-312115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
434 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy. A chance of rain
showers late. Highs in the mid 40s. Light east winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light
winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
NYZ021-312115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
434 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy. A chance of rain
showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to
the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
Light northeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming north 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 mph or less, becoming northwest.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the
hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
NYZ013-312115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
434 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy. A chance of rain
showers. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the
upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the
hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
NYZ014-312115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
434 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the
hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light
northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.
Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. Light northeast winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the mid
40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around
30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on
the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
NYZ003-312115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
434 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
NYZ004-312115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
434 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers early. A chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the mid
40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. Light
winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
NYZ005-312115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
434 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers early. A chance of showers late. Highs in the upper 40s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 30s. Light north winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
NYZ006-312115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
434 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs ranging from the lower 40s
on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light
east winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.
Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. Light northeast winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on the Tug
Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming north 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on
the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on the Tug
Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ007-312115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
434 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy through early
afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain showers
early. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from
the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the
upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on the Tug
Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ008-312115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
434 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy. A chance of rain
and snow showers early. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.
Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the
hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North
winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the mid 40s
across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
