NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 18, 2020
158 FPUS51 KBUF 190841
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
441 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020
NYZ001-192130-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
441 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers late this morning. Showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s along the
Lake Ontario shore to around 50 inland. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Windy, cold with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ010-192130-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
441 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers late this morning. Showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then
partly cloudy overnight. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Erie
shore to around 50 inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ002-192130-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
441 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers late this morning. Showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40
mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s along the
Lake Ontario shore to around 50 inland. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70
percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Windy, cold with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Windy with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ011-192130-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
441 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers late this morning. Showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then
partly cloudy overnight. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
rain showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ085-192130-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
441 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers this
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then partly
cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the
lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 40s. Light winds,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
rain showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland
to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Windy, cold with highs ranging
from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie
shore. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ012-192130-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
441 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
this afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from around 50 on the
hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Lows in the
upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
rain showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Windy, colder with highs in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up
to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ019-192130-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
441 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers early this afternoon. Cloudy with rain showers
likely late. Breezy with highs ranging from around 50 on the
hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then partly
cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in interior
valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northeast 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s along the
Lake Erie shore to the lower 50s inland. West winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
rain showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s in
interior valleys to around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then snow showers
in the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ020-192130-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
441 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers early this afternoon. Cloudy with rain showers
likely late. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Lows in the
upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
rain showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then snow and rain
showers in the afternoon. Windy, colder. Late morning highs in the
upper 30s, then temperatures falling to the lower 30s on the
hilltops and to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ021-192130-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
441 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with rain
showers likely late. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the
hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Lows in the
upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
rain showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers
in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ013-192130-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
441 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers early this afternoon. Cloudy with showers likely late.
Breezy with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the
mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Lows
around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
northwest 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
rain showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ014-192130-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
441 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers early this afternoon. Cloudy with showers late. Highs
ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Lows ranging
from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light
winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Windy, cool with highs ranging from around 40 on
the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ003-192130-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
441 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers late this morning. Showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs
in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s along
the Lake Ontario shore to around 50 inland. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Windy, cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Windy with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs
around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ004-192130-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
441 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs ranging from the lower 40s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light
winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Windy, cool with highs in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Windy with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ005-192130-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
441 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers this
afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the upper 50s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then partly
cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. North winds 10 mph
or less, becoming northwest.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light
winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, windy, cool with highs in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.
Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ006-192130-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
441 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain showers
this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Lows ranging
from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. Northeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming northwest.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the
lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Windy, cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s
on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ007-192130-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
441 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then rain showers from late morning on.
Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to around 50 across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the
Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light
winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Very windy and cool with highs ranging from the
lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing
to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ008-192130-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
441 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain showers
this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to
the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming west. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a chance
of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 20s
on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to
the upper 40s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or
less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Windy, cold with highs ranging
from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
