Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

435 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

435 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from around

80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light south

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light south

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from

the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

435 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s

along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light south

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

435 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Very warm and humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 80s inland. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light south

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

435 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs

around 90. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the mid

80s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

435 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie

shore to the mid 80s inland. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the mid

60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

435 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of

fog early this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s

on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from around

80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

435 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Very warm with highs ranging from

the lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

435 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Very warm with highs ranging from

the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from

the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

435 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Warm with highs ranging from the

lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from

the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the

lower elevations. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

435 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of fog early this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid

80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from around

80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the

upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

435 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog early this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s on

the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

435 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog early

this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light south winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from

the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland.

South winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

435 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Very warm and humid with

highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 80s inland. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. South winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

435 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Very warm and humid with highs

ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s

inland. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Warm and muggy with

lows ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging

from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s

inland. South winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the

upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

435 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Very warm and humid with highs

ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s

inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from around

80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. South winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

435 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Warm with highs

ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid

80s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Warm with lows ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 60s across the Tug Hill. South winds 10 mph or

less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

435 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Very warm

with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper

80s across the lower elevations. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower

80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower

60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

