NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely early,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late
this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Hot with highs ranging
from the upper 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s
inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values up to 100.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
overnight. Breezy, warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Windy and much cooler. Less
humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely early,
then partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms late this morning.
Mostly sunny this afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s
along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 90s inland. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
overnight. Breezy, warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then mostly sunny early this afternoon. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Hot with highs
ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower
90s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 100.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy and much cooler with
highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Hot with highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance
of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
early, then mostly sunny from late morning on. Very warm with highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
overnight. Breezy, warm and muggy with lows ranging from the lower
60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and
much cooler. Less humid with highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland
to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Very warm with highs
ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the
lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds overnight.
Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs ranging from the upper
60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
early, then mostly sunny from late morning on. Very warm with highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
overnight. Breezy, muggy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and much cooler. Less
humid with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the
lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in
interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
early, then mostly sunny from late morning on. Very warm with highs
ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the
lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler.
Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the
hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
overnight. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on
the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Less humid with highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the
mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops
to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops
to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat
index values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much
cooler. Less humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs
ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the
lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
overnight. Breezy. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the
upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less
humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the
upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs
ranging from the upper 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower
90s inland. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
values up to 100.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much
cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds, becoming
south 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 100.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from around
70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms
likely early this afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall early this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower
90s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the upper
90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the lower 70s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms early, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning. Showers and
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Very warm with highs
ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across
the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the
upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with
lows ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s
across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
south. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms early, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late this
morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower
80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Breezy. Very warm and muggy
with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs ranging from the lower 70s on
the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
406 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms late this morning. Mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Warm with
highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s
across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Breezy, warmer and muggy
with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from
the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
