NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 26, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
NYZ001-270915-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in
the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid
with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ010-270915-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Breezy and more humid
with highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to
the upper 70s inland. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ002-270915-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Near steady temperatures in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming
south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15
mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
West winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ011-270915-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms late. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the mid 60s.
Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. More humid with highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
around 10 mph, becoming northwest.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ085-270915-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall late. Near steady temperatures ranging from
the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore.
South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with
highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing
to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s
inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph
or less.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ012-270915-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. More humid with highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing
to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on
the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds
10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ019-270915-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and
thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall late. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior
valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Breezy with highs ranging
from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph
or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in
interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ020-270915-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall late. Near steady
temperatures in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid
with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on
the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West
winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ021-270915-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall late. Near steady
temperatures in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. More
humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the
upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Warm with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. West winds around 10 mph, becoming
northwest.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ013-270915-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers and
thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
late. Near steady temperatures in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. More humid with highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the
lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ014-270915-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. More humid with highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the
lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds
around 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ003-270915-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds,
becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid
with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to
the lower 80s inland. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10
to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ004-270915-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. More humid
with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to
around 80 inland. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland.
Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ005-270915-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light south winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper
70s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid
70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light
winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ006-270915-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 60 across the
Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
southeast winds.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on
the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming west around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows ranging from around 60 across the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along
the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ007-270915-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ008-270915-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
211 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Light south winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on
the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
