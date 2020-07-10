NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 9, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

405 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

405 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early this afternoon. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Hot with highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper

60s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

405 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early this afternoon. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Hot with highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with occasional showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in

the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

405 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early this afternoon. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Hot with highs ranging

from the upper 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s

inland. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

405 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early this afternoon. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Hot with highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with occasional showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in

the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

405 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early this afternoon. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Hot with highs around 90.

South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s

inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with occasional showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows

ranging from the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

405 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on

the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. Heat index values in the mid

90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with occasional showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

405 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early this afternoon. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm and

muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the

lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around

80 across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with occasional showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows ranging from the

lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

405 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on

the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Light south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with occasional showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

405 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Very warm

with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower

80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with occasional showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows in the

lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

405 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the

hilltops to the mid 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with occasional showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in

the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

405 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on

the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with occasional showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in

the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

405 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from around 90 along

the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 90s inland. Light winds, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging

from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

405 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from around 90 along

the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 90s inland. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast. Heat index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

405 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 90s inland. Light winds, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the mid 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

405 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm and

muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower

80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

405 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm and

muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

405 AM EDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops

to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy with

lows ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower

80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

