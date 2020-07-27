NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 26, 2020
_____
849 FPUS51 KBUF 270608
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
208 AM EDT Mon Jul 27 2020
NYZ001-270915-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
208 AM EDT Mon Jul 27 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with near steady temperatures
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then more widespread showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ010-270915-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
208 AM EDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with near steady temperatures
ranging from the mid 70s inland to the upper 70s along the Lake Erie
shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s
along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ002-270915-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
208 AM EDT Mon Jul 27 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with near steady temperatures
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15
mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Breezy
with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the
upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ011-270915-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
208 AM EDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy
with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ085-270915-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
208 AM EDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with lows ranging from the
upper 60s inland to the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy
with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph, becoming west.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 80. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 60 inland to
the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ012-270915-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
208 AM EDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy
with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper
80s in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35
mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80. West winds 10 mph or
less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ019-270915-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
208 AM EDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with near steady temperatures
ranging from the upper 60s in interior valleys to the upper 70s
along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the
upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ020-270915-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
208 AM EDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s
in the valleys. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15
mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ021-270915-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
208 AM EDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with near steady temperatures in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s
in the valleys. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15
mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
in the valleys. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ013-270915-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
208 AM EDT Mon Jul 27 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with lows around 70. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s in
the valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the
mid to upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the
valleys. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ014-270915-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
208 AM EDT Mon Jul 27 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with near steady temperatures
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values
in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s
across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ003-270915-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
208 AM EDT Mon Jul 27 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with near steady temperatures
ranging from the lower 70s inland to the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall. Breezy, hot with highs around 90.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 60s inland
to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ004-270915-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
208 AM EDT Mon Jul 27 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows around 70. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ005-270915-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
208 AM EDT Mon Jul 27 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s.
Light southwest winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15
mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ006-270915-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
208 AM EDT Mon Jul 27 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Very warm
with lows ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower
70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the upper
90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows
ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the
lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the
lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s
across the Tug Hill to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ007-270915-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
208 AM EDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Very
warm with lows ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid
70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from
the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s
across the Tug Hill to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ008-270915-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
208 AM EDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm
with lows ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower
70s in the Black River valley. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the hilltops to the lower 80s in the valleys. Southwest winds 5
to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather