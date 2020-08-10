NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 9, 2020
_____
020 FPUS51 KBUF 100800
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
400 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020
NYZ001-102115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
400 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ010-102115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
400 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie
shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ002-102115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
400 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ011-102115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
400 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ085-102115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
400 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from
the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore.
Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s
along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ012-102115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
400 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging
from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ019-102115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
400 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph
or less.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the
mid 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie
shore. South winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to
the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 80. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ020-102115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
400 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy valley fog early, otherwise sunny this morning,
then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ021-102115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
400 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy valley fog early, otherwise mostly sunny
through early afternoon, then partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops
to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Warm and muggy with lows
in the mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the
lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Warm and muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across
the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ013-102115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
400 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms late.
Very warm with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the
lower 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values
in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Warm and muggy with lows
in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging
from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower
elevations. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the
mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ014-102115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
400 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms late.
Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to
around 90 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Very warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest around
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with
highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ003-102115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
400 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Light winds,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming
west. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ004-102115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
400 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers this morning. Scattered
showers and thunderstorms late. Hot with highs ranging from the mid
80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. West winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Very warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging
from the upper 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s
inland. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain
40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s
inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ005-102115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
400 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers this morning. Scattered
showers and thunderstorms late. Hot with highs ranging from the mid
80s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light
southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Very warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 70s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. South winds 10 mph or
less, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in
the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s
inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ006-102115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
400 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers through early
afternoon, then partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill
to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Very warm and muggy with
lows ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s
across the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the
mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid
with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower
80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ007-102115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
400 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers through early
afternoon, then mostly sunny late. Highs ranging from the lower 80s
on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from
the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s
on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across
the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ008-102115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
400 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers through early afternoon,
then scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the
lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Warm and muggy with lows
in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and
humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the
upper 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across
the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
Hitchcock/JM
_____
