NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 14, 2020

_____

356 FPUS51 KBUF 150826

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

NYZ001-152115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ010-152115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light east winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows

ranging from the mid 60s inland to around 70 along the Lake Erie

shore. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid

60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ002-152115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from

around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. East

winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ011-152115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows in

the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ085-152115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows

ranging from the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Light

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows ranging

from around 60 inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ012-152115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations.

Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ019-152115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from

the lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows

ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along

the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ020-152115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ021-152115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ013-152115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the

upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ014-152115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on

the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ003-152115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ004-152115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming east

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ005-152115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ006-152115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 60s

across the Tug Hill to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows ranging from the lower 60s across the Tug Hill to the mid 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming southeast around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ007-152115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 60s across the

Tug Hill to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ008-152115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

426 AM EDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

