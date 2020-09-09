NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 8, 2020

372 FPUS51 KBUF 090826

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

NYZ001-092115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging

from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s

inland. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ010-092115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Very warm with

highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ002-092115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging

from around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland.

Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ011-092115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Very

warm with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less, becoming south.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 70. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming northeast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ085-092115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Warm with highs

ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s

inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ012-092115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Very warm with

highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm with lows around 60.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and much cooler with highs around 70.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming northeast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ019-092115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early this morning. Warm with highs

ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s

inland. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 60 in

interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in

interior valleys to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ020-092115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early this morning. Very warm with

highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm with lows around 60. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ021-092115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early this morning. Very warm

with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper

80s across the lower elevations. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows around 60. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

70s. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ013-092115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Very warm with

highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and much cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ014-092115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Very warm with highs

ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across

the lower elevations. East winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and much cooler with highs ranging from the

upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ003-092115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging

from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s

inland. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ004-092115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging

from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s

inland. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ005-092115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Very warm with highs

ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

80s inland. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ006-092115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Warm with highs

ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s

inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the upper

50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

Light south winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid

40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ007-092115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog

early this morning. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid

40s across the Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ008-092115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Warm with highs

ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the

lower elevations. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs

around 70. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

