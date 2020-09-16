NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 15, 2020

_____

836 FPUS51 KBUF 160523

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

NYZ001-160915-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Near steady temperatures in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid

40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ010-160915-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Near steady temperatures ranging from the

lower 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower

40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ002-160915-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Near steady temperatures ranging from the

lower 50s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ011-160915-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ085-160915-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Near steady temperatures in the lower

50s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake

Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid

60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming north. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s

inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 10 mph

or less.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ012-160915-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ019-160915-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog. Lows ranging from

the mid 40s in interior valleys to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie

shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the lower 50s in interior valleys to the upper 50s

along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s in

interior valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ020-160915-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming north

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ021-160915-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs ranging

from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ013-160915-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ014-160915-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph

or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the

lower 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ003-160915-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to

the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 10 mph or

less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s

inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds

10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ004-160915-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to

the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s

inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ005-160915-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to

the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 10 mph or

less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s

inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ006-160915-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s across the

Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs ranging

from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s

across the Tug Hill to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ007-160915-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from

around 50 across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs ranging from around

70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from

the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper

30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ008-160915-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

123 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

Hitchcock

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather