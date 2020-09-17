NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020

152 FPUS51 KBUF 172336

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

736 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

NYZ001-180915-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

736 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to

around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cool with highs around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cool with lows ranging from around 40 inland to the mid 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing

overnight. Cool with lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the

mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ010-180915-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

736 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool with lows

ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake

Erie shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing

overnight. Cool with lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the

lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ002-180915-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

736 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to

the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from around 40 inland to the mid 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cool with lows ranging from the

upper 30s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ011-180915-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

736 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light north winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing

overnight. Cool with lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ085-180915-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

736 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to

the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the

mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool with lows

ranging from the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie

shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the lower

50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Cool

with lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along the

Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ012-180915-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

736 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool with lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the lower

50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Cool

with lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ019-180915-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

736 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s in

interior valleys to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool with lows

ranging from the mid 30s in interior valleys to the lower 40s along

the Lake Erie shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. East winds

10 mph or less, becoming northeast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing

overnight. Cool with lows ranging from the mid 30s in interior

valleys to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ020-180915-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

736 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light northeast

winds.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the

mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy with areas of frost developing overnight. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with widespread frost developing. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ021-180915-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

736 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light northeast

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy with areas of frost developing overnight. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the lower

50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with widespread frost developing. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ013-180915-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

736 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the lower

50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Cool

with lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ014-180915-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

736 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light north winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight. Cool with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from around

50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing

overnight. Cool with lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ003-180915-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

736 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s

inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows ranging from the

upper 30s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the mid 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ004-180915-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

736 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s

inland to around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cool with lows ranging from around

40 inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming north.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing

overnight. Cool with lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the

mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ005-180915-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

736 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s

inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cool with lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the mid

40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing

overnight. Cool with lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the

lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ006-180915-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

736 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Lows ranging from the

lower 40s across the Tug Hill to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy with areas of frost developing. Cool with lows ranging from

the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. North winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing. Cool

with lows ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower

40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ007-180915-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

736 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 30s

across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy with widespread frost developing. Cold with lows ranging from

the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the upper 30s along the Lake

Ontario shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from around

50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Cool

with lows ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to around

40 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ008-180915-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

736 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Patchy frost

developing late. Cool with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 mph

or less.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy with widespread frost developing. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the upper

40s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with widespread frost developing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with widespread frost developing. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

