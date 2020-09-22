NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 21, 2020

679 FPUS51 KBUF 220822

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

422 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

NYZ001-222130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

422 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ010-222130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

422 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to

the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ002-222130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

422 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ011-222130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

422 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ085-222130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

422 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows ranging from around

50 inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ012-222130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

422 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs ranging from the lower 60s

on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ019-222130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

422 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s in interior

valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from around 50 in interior valleys to the upper

50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ020-222130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

422 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ021-222130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

422 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to

the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ013-222130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

422 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs ranging from the lower 60s

on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming west.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ014-222130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

422 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs ranging from around 60 on

the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops

to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming west.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ003-222130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

422 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Not as cool with lows ranging from the

lower 50s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming west.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ004-222130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

422 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs ranging from the lower 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Not as cool with lows ranging from the

upper 40s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around

70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ005-222130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

422 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Not as cool with lows ranging from the

upper 40s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around

70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ006-222130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

422 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows ranging from the upper 40s

across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug

Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ007-222130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

422 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer with lows ranging from the upper 40s across the Tug Hill to

the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug

Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s

across the Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ008-222130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

422 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to

the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

